90’s All Weekend, Low Chance For Showers And Thunderstorms Sunday

Good morning West Tennessee! 90’s are expected all weekend!

Thursday was the start of Meteorological summer.

Above explains the difference in meteorological and astronomical summer in the graphic below. The first weekend in June is also shaping up to be the warmest weekend of the year so far, so here are a few heat safety reminders from the National Weather Service as well.

THIS WEEKEND:

We’ll start off Saturday with some patchy fog, mainly before 8AM. Otherwise, we’ll be sunny and hot all day. The evening should be mostly clear, dry and calm. Lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be sunny and warmer, however there is about a 20% chance for some showers and thunderstorms scattered across the region- after 1pm.

THIS WEEK:

Low chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue into Monday, possibly Wednesday afternoon as well. Overall, it will be a warm and sunny week for us here in West Tennessee. We’ll cool down near average by mid week.

Have a great weekend everyone!

Storm Team 7 Forecaster

Michelle Diaz

