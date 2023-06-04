Hot Weather Continues, Low Rain Chances Throughout Week

Good afternoon West Tennessee! Hopefully everyone has enjoyed the sunny and hot conditions this weekend.

Thursday, June 1st was the start of Meteorological summer.

Above explains the difference in meteorological and astronomical summer in the graphic below. The first weekend in June has been the warmest weekend of the year so far, so here are a few heat safety reminders from the National Weather Service to keep in mind if you are out in the sun for long periods of time.

3 DAY FORECAST:

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm this evening. Otherwise, tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and hot- temps in the upper 80s — some counties may even reach the 90s. There is a small chance for showers to develop mainly in the afternoon for the next few days.

THIS WEEK:

Low chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the week until Thursday — about 20% chance each day in the afternoon/evening hours. Overall, it will be a hot and sunny week for us here in West Tennessee. We’ll cool down near average by mid week.

Have a great week everyone!

