African American Heritage, Music Fest set for June 17, 18

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The Stigall Center is planning to celebrate Juneteenth with a huge festival.

This year’s African American Heritage & Music Festival is set to take place in Viking Park, giving attendees the chance to check out more than 40 vendors from Memphis, Nashville, Jackson and Gibson County.

There will be ice cream, barbecue, desserts, vegan options, contests, community talks, music, art and more!

Live events include:

June 17 at 11 a.m. — Opening ceremony, followed by Spoken Word from The Griot Poets of Jackson

June 17 at 2 p.m. — Cornhole Tournament sponsored by Christine Warrington

June 17 at 6 p.m. — The Soul Shakers Society Band

“This year’s event will be the largest in its seven-year history,” said Valerie Porter, Creator & Coordinator of The African American Heritage & Music Festival. “So bring your chairs, families, and friends to spend the day. The AAHMF is for any and everyone!”

The African American Heritage & Music Festival will be Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 18 from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

