Former TN food bank director indicted

SUMNER CO., Tenn.— TBI investigation leads to arrest of food bank employee.

According to a TBI news release, a special investigation between TBI agents, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, and Gallatin Police Department resulted in the arrest of a man accused of stealing thousands from a food bank where he worked.

At the request of the 18th Judicial District Attorney General Ray Whitley, agents with TBI launched an investigation after allegations surfaced involving the former director of the Sumner County Food Bank.

During the investigation, it was determined that James Gill (DOB: 06/01/42) who was employed as the director of the food bank, used money from the organization to make personal purchases. Gill also wrote himself, along with others, checks from the food bank’s account. He also reportedly transferred money to other accounts under a different non-profit name. The investigation also uncovered that Gill paid a volunteer of the food bank for sex acts.

The Sumner Co. Grand Jury returned indictments on June 8, charging James Gill with one count of Theft of Property over $250,000, one count of Money Laundering, and one count of Patronizing Prostitution.

Gill was arrested on Friday, June 9 and booked into the Sumner Co. Jail with a bond of $75,000.

