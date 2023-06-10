Showers and Thunderstorms This Weekend, Chances All Throughout Week

Good morning West Tennessee! Rain and storms will return to the region this afternoon with chances lasting all throughout the week.

Here’s a look at temperatures for the next 24 hours.

Thursday, June 1st was the start of Meteorological summer.

Above explains the difference in meteorological and astronomical summer in the graphic below. The first weekend in June has been the warmest weekend of the year so far, so here are a few heat safety reminders from the National Weather Service to keep in mind if you are out in the sun for long periods of time.

We’ll get a break from the hot weather and be a bit cooler this week – temps averaging in the upper 70s, low 80s.

3 DAY FORECAST:

There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm this evening. Chances will increase this evening – showers and thunderstorms throughout the night lingering into Sunday. Otherwise, tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Sunday will be stormy for the most part. High in the lower up mid 80s. We may get a break from the rain on Monday before chances return for the rest of the week.

THIS WEEK:

Low chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the week until Thursday — about 20% chance each day in the afternoon/evening hours. Overall, it will be a hot and sunny week for us here in West Tennessee. We’ll cool down near average by mid week.

Have a great weekend everyone!

