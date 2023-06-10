Special Interview with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s Austin Freeman

Hello everyone, we have a special video for you. Today, WBBJ 7’s Entertainment Correspondent Eli McCaig was able to interview the on-set actor for Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s Austin Freeman.

They spoke about about Austin Freeman’s time on Marvel’s Loki, his work on creating the movement for Groot, his time with the cast, and his experience working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently showing in theaters, and to follow Austin Freeman on Instagram @austinfreeman.

