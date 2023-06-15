Pets Rock! Fest returning for second year

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Pets Rock! Fest is set to be held at the Jackson Fairgrounds once again!

This family-friendly festival was first held last year, giving the pets of the community the chance to get their very own treats, snacks and more.

“Pets Rock! Fest is a celebration of our beloved furry companions and the joy they bring to our lives,” said Whitney Owens, Jackson Animal Care Center Director. “We are excited to welcome Dock Dogs back this year. With a wide range of exciting activities and attractions, our event is set to be a highlight of the summer for animal lovers of all ages.”

The City of Jackson says that the festival will bring back many of the highlights that made tails wag last year, like the Dock Dogs Dog Jumpers, food trucks, vendors, and adoptable animals.

Plus, the city says that owners can get pets microchipped for $20 and find vouchers for spaying and neutering.

Tickets are only $5 and proceeds will go to the Jackson Animal Care Center.

It will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 15 at 800 South Highland Avenue in Jackson.

