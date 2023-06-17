TFWC to host meeting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—TFWC to meet in Nashville.

According to a news release from TWRA, the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commissions will meet in Nashville on Friday, June 23. The meeting will take place at TWRA’s Region II Ray Bell Building beginning at 9 a.m.

This meeting will provide an update by the commission on efforts at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County including current construction progress and future plans.

The release states that Buffalo Ridge is not only the home of the TWRA Law Enforcement Training Academy but is also used for many of TWRA’s outreach events.

The area located in Humphreys county is around 3,000 acres of space.

Other items on the agenda that day include the Wildlife Management Committees’ vote on minor edits to the Wildlife Management Areas proclamation.

The commission will also use the time to vote on seven rules and regulations discussed at its April meeting.

Those changes being considered include, restrictions on locations of alcohol use on Wildlife management areas, allowing co-registrants on boats, and rules and regulations surrounding live wildlife.

Some of the new rules being presented at the meeting will include an outline of the agency’s provisions for the sale of forestry products and falconry language modifications.

The TFWC will meet again on August 24-25 at Pickwick State Park.

