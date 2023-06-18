Stormy Night Across West Tennessee

Sunday Evening Forecast Update
A tornado watch is still in effect until 1 AM Monday. Please stay weather aware tonight. Storms should clear on out by midnight.

Here are a few tips to protect you in case of any possible tornadoes.

TONIGHT:

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before midnight. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. May clear before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 10 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

TOMORROW (JUNETEENTH):

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

7 DAY FORECAST: 

Please stay weather aware tonight. Stay with us on air and online as we have more information. For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

