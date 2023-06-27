Electrolyte manufacturer to bring nearly 200 jobs to Haywood County

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — State leaders announce nearly 200 new jobs coming to Haywood County.

Governor Bill Lee made his way to West Tennessee on Tuesday to announce Enchem America Incorporated will be opening a manufacturing facility in Brownsville.

The company will invest $152.5 million to establish electrolyte manufacturing operations at I-40 Advantage Industrial Park.

This will be Enchem’s second plant in the U.S., manufacturing electrolytes for electric vehicle batteries.

“Something of this magnitude has never been done before in Brownsville, Tennessee,” said Brownsville Mayor William Rawls. “We’ve been working on this since I got into office in 2014, so now we see the finish line. We are putting the pieces of the puzzle together and we can see the fruition of our work. We had grant opportunities to make this site shovel ready and now they are paying dividends for our community.”

The project is expected to create 190 new jobs in Haywood County.

