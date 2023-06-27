Madison County finalizing budget, approves JMCSS proposal

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tuesday morning’s Madison County Budget Committee meeting was one about finalization.

The Jackson-Madison County School Board sent their final budget over last week after it was returned to them last Tuesday.

The county budget committee did approve this budget proposal.

The budget committee also mentioned that their budget amendments went down this year.

Last year, they had about 444 budget amendments throughout the year. They allowed some of those to run in the negative to make a smarter budget, according to Budget Committee Chairman Carl Alexander.

“And then we were also able to give our employees a much needed increase in pay, again that was at the department head’s discretion, it wasn’t an across the board raise, but we were able to do all of that with no tax increase and no borrowed money, so we’re very proud of the budget we’re putting forward,” Alexander said.

The budget committee will meet again on Friday.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.