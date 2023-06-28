Festival of the Lakes returns for the 4th, offering new events for ’23

LEXINGTON, Tenn.–Organizers are preparing for the annual Festival of the Lakes.

The 4th of July celebration is held at Beech Lake every year, hosted by the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce and the city of Lexington.

There will be activities for the whole family this year including water races, the Beech Baby and Miss Festival of the Lakes pageants, live entertainment and of course, fireworks. Food vendors will be on site as well.

Organizers say there will be two new events held this year as well. The first will be a performance honoring Johnny Cash, who performed at the first ever Festival of the Lakes back in 1969. The second new event will be a boat parade.

“We are encouraging anybody who wants to be a part of it to come out. You can register the day of. Really get creative with your boat. We’ll give you a number. We’ll start down at what we call Black Bottom and we’ll parade all the way around to the dam where out judges will be located,” said Kristina Anderson, executive director of the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce.

Prizes will be awarded after the boat parade. The festivities will take place all day on Tuesday, the 4th, with fireworks starting at 9 that night.