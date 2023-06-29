‘Halloween in July’ to be held at Jackson Rockabillys Stadium

JACKSON, Tenn. — Spooky season may be a few months away, but you may want to have your candy buckets ready early.

Dixie-Jackson will present the Rockabillys Halloween in July at the Rockabillys Baseball Stadium on Thursday, July 13.

A press release states the Rockabillys and Jackson-Madison County Trunk or Treat has partnered with Dixie-Jackson, the presenting sponsor, to offer this fun event for the whole family.

The Rockabillys will take on the Terra Haute Rex on July 13, and fans of all ages are encouraged to attend in costume and be ready for trunk-or-treat fun.

The release says fans ages 12 and under will receive a free general admission ticket to the game.

Inside the gates, there will be plenty of opportunities to gather treats, as area businesses and organizations will have stations set up to distribute candy to the attending youth.

“We love adding a summer holiday to our schedule,” said Lisa Bastien, Rockabillys Executive VP. “Partnering with Dixie-Jackson and the Jackson-Madison County Trunk or Treat puts this event on another level! We hope to spread the word and have as many children as possible participate in this free summer event.”

The release states area businesses, churches, and civic groups are invited to partner with the Rockabillys, Dixie-Jackson, and Jackson-Madison County Trunk or Treat for the Halloween in July event.

Those interested can contact Emily Stutts at (731) 431-2780 for more information.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.