TWRA investigating watercraft collision on Kentucky Lake

STEWART CO., Tenn.— Two people were seriously injured after a boating incident at Kentucky Lake.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, two people were seriously injured following a collision between two watercraft. TWRA responded to an accident around 3:45 pm on Saturday, July 1 on Kentucky Lake at Panther Bay. Upon arrival, officers found that two personal watercraft (PWC) had collided.

TWRA’s preliminary investigation indicates that Kayla McDonald, age 25, was operating a Yamaha PWC and Peter Fagachugrad, age 24, was in operation of a SeaDoo PWC when they collided. Both McDonald and her occupant, Roy Herron, age 69, were seriously injured. They were transported by EMS.

TWRA is currently investigating the incident.

For more local news stories, click here.