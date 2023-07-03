Savannah Police release crime report for June 2023

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — The Savannah Police Department’s monthly crime report has been released.

In May, Savannah Police shared that new statistical software was recently acquired that allows them to generate data in real-time, and the department aims to utilize the software to post monthly data showing the activity and crime trends within the community.

The report shows a total of 81 crimes committed within the city in June 2023.

According to the report, the department documented 12 simple assaults, six drug/narcotic violations, five aggravated assaults, three shopliftings, two burglaries, two robberies, and one motor vehicle theft.

During the month of June, the report shows a total of 45 citations and 78 warnings being issued.

Click here to access the Savannah Police Department’s Facebook page for updates from the law enforcement agency.

