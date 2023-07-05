‘Halloween in July’ to bring more family fun to Rockabillys Stadium

JACKSON, Tenn. — Spooky season may be a few months away, but you may want to have your candy buckets ready early.

Dixie-Jackson will present the Jackson Rockabillys “Halloween in July” at the Rockabillys Baseball Stadium on Thursday, July 13.

A news release states the Rockabillys and Jackson-Madison County Trunk or Treat has partnered with Dixie-Jackson, the presenting sponsor, to offer this fun event for the whole family.

The Rockabillys will take on the Terra Haute Rex on July 13, and fans of all ages are encouraged to attend in costume and be ready for trunk-or-treat fun.

“Excited, there has been a lot of interest in it and it’s kind of fun to have a summer holiday that’s not something that you would expect,” said Lisa Bastien, Executive VP of Jackson Rockabillys. “Sometimes at Halloween it’s tough, you got these cute little outfits that get covered up by coats because it’s too cold, so I think it’s a fun time to be able to know exactly what the weather’s gonna be in July.”

The release says fans ages 12 and under will receive a free general admission ticket to the game.

The release states area businesses, churches, and civic groups are invited to partner with the Rockabillys, Dixie-Jackson, and Jackson-Madison County Trunk or Treat for the Halloween in July event.

Those interested can contact Emily Stutts at (731) 431-2780 for more information.

