Lexington man dead, deputy injured after officer-involved shooting

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — An officer-involved shooting in Henderson County leaves one dead.

Around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, two Henderson County Sheriff’s deputies reported to a house in the 100 block of Ables Lane.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the deputies were attempting to serve a warrant to 43-year-old Frankie J. Cope of Lexington.

The TBI says this interaction escalated and the suspect used a knife to assault one of the deputies, which then led to the deputies firing their guns and striking Cope.

The TBI says Cope was pronounced dead at the scene, and the injured deputy was treated at the scene for his injuries.

The deputies’ names are not being disclosed at this time.

The TBI is currently working to determine the series of events leading to the shooting, and is collecting evidence as well as conducting interviews.

The TBI says the decision on whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

