CeCe Winans to headline Union’s 25th Annual Scholarship Banquet

JACKSON, Tenn. — A popular Christian recording artist will join an annual event for a local university.

CeCe Winans will headline Union University’s 25th Annual Scholarship Banquet.

This year’s event will take place on October 24 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

Winans, who has sold more than 5 million albums, is the bestselling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time.

She’s been honored with 15 Grammy Awards, 27 Dove Awards and 15 Stellar Awards, and has been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Nashville Music City Walk of Fame.

“CeCe Winans is an amazing Christian music artist and has been a blessing to millions of people through her gospel-centered music,” Union University President Samuel W. “Dub” Oliver said. “We know the evening will be an inspirational one as we celebrate the donors who make a Union education possible for so many students.”

A press release states that the annual Scholarship Banquet “is one of the premier events in West Tennessee each year with leading businesses and individuals as sponsors.” The lead sponsors for the 2023 banquet are First Bank and Elite Contractors.

The release says other sponsorship opportunities remain at various levels.

Click here for ticket information, including table sponsorships and individual balcony seating, or contact Union’s Office of Institutional Advancement at (731) 661-5050.

