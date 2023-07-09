Well-known music group to showcase Huntingdon Heritage Festival

HUNTINGDON, Tenn.—ELVIRA….ELVIRA…The Oak Ridge Boys to play a free concert at a local county festival.

According to a news release from the Dixie Performing Arts Center, the popular music group, The Oak Ridge Boys will headline the Huntingdon Heritage Festival on Saturday, September 23.

West TN music fans are in for a musical treat as the group will perform popular hits like “Elvira,” “Bobbie Sue,” “American Made,” and ”So Fine.” The Oak Ridge Boys, composed of Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, William Lee Golden, and Richard Sterban have sold more than 41 million records.

The group has more than 30 albums and have won five GRAMMY® Awards, nine GMA Dove Awards, two American Music Awards, and are also recipients of Academy of Country Music Pioneer Award for Lifetime Achievement.

The Oak Ridge Boys were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015 and have been members of the Grand Ole Opry since 2011, the Gospel Music Hall of Fame since 2000.

In a statement from the news release, Executive Director of The Dixie Carter PAC, Angela DeMaris says “Being the first festival after celebrating our Bicentennial of Huntingdon last year, we knew that we had to do something big in order to start off the next 200 years! Luckily, with the support of the Tennessee Arts Commission we were able to draw a major artist to our annual event celebrating our heritage, which is something the Town of Huntingdon is known for.”

Huntingdon Heritage Festival organizers say this year’s event will be fun for all ages. The event is free and open to the public. The festival will take place in September on the court square in Huntingdon.

To find out more details on the Huntingdon Heritage Festival’s free event, visit DixiePAC.net or call Huntingdon City Hall at (731) 986-2900.

For more information about The Oak Ridge Boys, visit www.oakridgeboys.com.