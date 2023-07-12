St. Mary’s Catholic School welcomes new principal

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school welcomed a new principal.

Nathan Gwinn has been named the new principal of St. Mary’s Catholic School in Jackson.

Gwinn started teaching as a personal trainer and health fitness specialist with Renu Health and Fitness at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

After teaching middle school and high school biology and anatomy from 2014 to January of 2021, Gwinn was named as the vice principal of Rich Pond Elementary in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

In his teaching career, Gwinn has worked in a school ranked in the top 120 in the country, in an art integrated school, in a high achieving rural school, and in two Title I schools.

“Administration has been my goal my whole career. I’ve taught biology, been around the country, taught at several schools, but I’m actually pretty new Catholic and being in charge of a Catholic school and being a principal is a relatively new idea for me. And I’m very excited because this is a great opportunity. It’s a small community, and it’s a very high achieving school,” Gwinn said.

Gwinn is one of the few educators in the nation who has worked with P-12 and was a teacher/administrator during the pandemic.

Gwinn mentioned speaking with parents and stakeholders about what they want to see change and what they want to ensure stays the same.

“Just learning about what they need, learning about how to best serve them, how to best serve the students, the parents, the community, Jackson as a whole,” he said.

