39th Tomato Festival begins in Ripley

RIPLEY, Tenn. — The 39th annual Lauderdale County Tomato Festival has kicked off.

The festival is presented by the Lauderdale Chamber/Economic & Community Development, the yearly event offers a variety of events to enjoy while celebrating local tomato growers.

This year’s event will feature live music, a children’s parade, a petting zoo, the Tomato Festival Idol, a 5k run/walk, a car and truck show, a tomato contest and more.

“We’re known across the US for our famous Ripley tomatoes. These that we have here are the famous Ripley Reds. Our tomatoes are special because we’re located along the Mississippi river, and they say that the nutrients in the soil makes the tomatoes a lot better,” said Susan Worlds, Lauderdale Chamber/Economic & Community Development.

The Tomato Festival will take place until 10 p.m. Friday and will and continue from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday at Ripley City Park at 200 Mary Roberts Drive.

