Local good Samaritans need your help

MADISON CO., Tenn.—Good Samaritans attempt to capture a homeless dog, and need your help.

A group of West TN hometown heroes are working to capture a homeless dog. The group has made several attempts over the past year, including one July 14, where the pup was in a high trafficked area. The group even had the assistance of Madison Co. deputies, and animal control and although close, unfortunately could not capture her.





The dog is female, white and has a black spot over her left eye. She also wears a black harness. She has been spotted in several locations, but frequently travels from Trenton to Milan, and back. Her last sighting was Friday, July 14, between the area of Medina and Three-Way.

She could be anywhere at this point, but the group is hoping with the public’s help to pinpoint her location. If you see the dog anywhere, please contact Linda at (731) 234-7279 or Carol at (731) 613-8662.

The group really wants to get this dog the help it needs!