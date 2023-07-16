Canadian Wildfire Smoke Reaches West Tennessee

You may have noticed that it looks hazy outside, this is due to Canadian wildfire smoke! Hazy skies will stick around this evening and tomorrow. Smoke should start to clear out on Tuesday.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 69. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

TOMORROW:

Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

7 DAY FORECAST:

Mostly sunny conditions will continue throughout week, with chances for thunderstorms increasing towards the weekend. Wednesday is expected to be hot and humid as temps will reach high 90s; some counties may even see triple digits!

