Local organizations participate in Red Sand Project in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local organizations take part in the Red Sand Project.

The Red Sand Project is a collaborative art installation designed to shed light on human trafficking.

On Thursday, the project took place at the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

Participants pour red sand in sidewalk cracks to draw attention to trafficking victims who “fall through the cracks” of society.

The health department partnered with WRAP and The Scarlet Rope Project to coordinate the Madison County Red Sand Project effort.

“The common denominator in all cases of human trafficking is that that victim had a vulnerability, and a trafficker preyed on that vulnerability,” said Julanne Stone, Scarlet Rope Project Executive Director. “And at times, we all are vulnerable, and so just making people aware of what it is and what it is not.”

“It’s important that we bring light to this and we can let people know that have experienced this that we’re not here to judge what has happened to them, that those things don’t define them, but that there is support in the community and people that are willing to stand beside them and help them through their healing journey,” said Jenci Spradlin, development coordinator for WRAP.

