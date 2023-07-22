TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn.—Officer-involved shooting investigation underway.

According to a TBI media release, at the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, agents are investigating events that led to a homicide and officer-shooting Friday evening.

Early details indicate that just after 7 p.m. Friday, a Lebanon Police Officer responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting on Beard Avenue located in the Head Homes Housing Authority neighborhood. According to reports from the scene, upon arrival the officer encountered the suspected shooter, who was still armed. For reasons still under investigation, the officer fired his service weapon striking the suspect. He was transported to a hospital in the area and later transported by medical helicopter to a Nashville hospital. No officers were injured during the incident.

Agents with TBI continue to work two separate investigations to independently determine the chain of events leading to both the homicide and the officer-involved shooting. Agents will collect evidence, and conduct interviews. Findings throughout the process will be shared with the District Attorney General for further review.

TBI does not identify officers involved in these types of incidents. TBI agents act solely as fact finders and the justification of the officer’s actions will lie to the decision of the District Attorney General.

