Lots of Sunshine Ahead!

Sunday Afternoon Forecast Update
Michelle Diaz,

Good afternoon #WestTennessee! What a beautiful weekend it’s been across the region.

THIS EVENING:

Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tonight

TOMORROW:

Sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. There may be a weak disturbance bringing in light rain around noon.

Tomorrow

7 DAY FORECAST: 

Lots of sunshine and dry weather to look forward to for the next 7 days! Temperatures will remain in the low 90s. Overnight lows in upper 60s/low 70s.

7

Here are a few tips to protect yourself from the heat:

Summer

