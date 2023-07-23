Lots of Sunshine Ahead!
Sunday Afternoon Forecast Update
Good afternoon #WestTennessee! What a beautiful weekend it’s been across the region.
THIS EVENING:
Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South southwest wind around 5 mph.
TOMORROW:
Sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. There may be a weak disturbance bringing in light rain around noon.
7 DAY FORECAST:
Lots of sunshine and dry weather to look forward to for the next 7 days! Temperatures will remain in the low 90s. Overnight lows in upper 60s/low 70s.
Here are a few tips to protect yourself from the heat:
Michelle Diaz
Storm Team 7 Forecaster
Twitter – @michellediaztv
Facebook – Michelle Diaz – WBBJ 7
Email – mdiazsanchez@wbbjtv.com