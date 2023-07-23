Officer-involved shooting Blount County

BLOUNT CO., Tenn.—TBI investigation being held for officer-involved shooting in Blount County.

According to a TBI news release, the 5th Judicial District Attorney General Ryan Desmond has requested TBI agents to investigate incidents that led to an officer-involved shooting Saturday involving Blount Co. law enforcement.

Initial details released indicate that around 11:12 a.m. Blount Co. deputies responded to a 911 call at the 2600 block of Old Chillhowee Road. Upon arrival deputies made contact with an individual inside the residence who refused to come outside. Blount Co. SWAT team was dispatched to the house to begin negotiations. After a long period of communication with the individual the SWAT team entered the house. For reasons still being investigated, a member of the SWAT team fired and struck the individual. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. No others were injured during the incident.

TBI will continue to investigate the events that led up to the shooting. Agents will collect evidence, and conduct interviews. Findings throughout the process will be shared with the District Attorney General for further review.

TBI does not identify officers involved in these types of incidents. TBI agents act solely as fact finders and the justification of the officer’s actions will lie to the decision of the District Attorney General.

