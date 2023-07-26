Local high school senior becomes budding entrepreneur

Brooklyn Cole, a rising senior at Liberty Technology High School, is now a budding entrepreneur due to the school’s pilot cosmetology program.

She’s using the hair braiders license she earned in January to work as a cosmetologist this summer at a local salon.

This is a shining example of how students are taking advantage of career and technical education while they are in high school, and an example of how JMCSS is equipping the workforce.

“Miss Anderson was a big part of that. She really pushed us. And it wasn’t just all hard work, all book, it was fun. It was very hands on, and she treated us as her own. So it just made it easy to be like, we can come to her and ask her about anything. She pushed to really make sure that we got the information that we needed,” Cole said.

According to the US Department of Labor Statistics, overall employment of barbers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists is projected to grow 11 percent from 2021 to 2031, much faster than the average for all occupations.

