Head Start hosts Staff Wellness Day in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tennessee’s 29 Head Start programs serve more than 20,000 children and their families every year with comprehensive educational, social, and health programs for children. That is also with programs for family and community development.

Friday, a welcome back-to-school picnic was held for those who keep it going.

Head Start Staff Wellness Day

The event honored staff members with more than 40 vendors at the Jackson Fairgrounds on Friday.

Through their Staff Wellness Day, the staff were connected with information, karaoke, pedicures, manicures and more!

One or more Head Start classrooms are operated by government, private, faith-based, and charitable organizations in every county in the state.

Head Start is aimed specifically at high-risk children, typically those from low-income families where parents are out of a job or working, single parents.

“They are appreciated, and we care about their wellbeing. We’re going to continue to plan activities to show our appreciation for them,” said Rakaya Humphreys, Head Start/EHS Director.

In all, Head Start operates 936 classrooms in 367 preschool centers.

