Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.—Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Tennessee.

According to information from the TN Lottery, one Tennessee Mega Millions ticket holder is a $50,000 winner.

Two players matched the four numbers plus the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing to win $10,000. And one player from Murfreesboro added the Megaplier feature for a buck, the number drawn was 5, that prize was quintupled to $50,000.

The winning tickets were sold at the following locations. The $50,000 ticket was sold at Kroger, 2050 Lascassas Pike in Murfreesboro and the $10,000 ticket was sold at Tobacco Plus, located at 933 N. Charles Sevier Blvd. in Clinton.

The Mega Millions jackpot now sits at $1.05 billion for Tuesday’s drawing.

The Tennessee Lottery urges players to always play responsibly.

The Tennessee Lottery has raised more $7 billion to fund education programs.

