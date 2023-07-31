First-ever Hub City Film Festival set for early August

JACKSON, Tenn. — The first-ever Hub City Film Festival will take place August 5 and August 6. at The Ned R. McWherter West Tennessee Cultural Arts Center in downtown Jackson.

Presented by the Community Foundation of West Tennessee, the festival will showcase the works of local filmmakers ranging from music videos, shorts, documentaries, and even feature films.

The event will also feature workshops for artists on topics such as the development, pre-production, and production of a film.

There will also be a hands-on screenwriting workshop, the relationship between a director and a cinematographer, and the power of community connectivity.

An awards ceremony will be held on Sunday night, celebrating all the amazing work of local filmmakers.

And it is all being held at The Ned R. McWherter West Tennessee Cultural Arts Center in downtown Jackson.

“I’m very excited about the indie film community particularly. Filmmaking has just become so much more accessible in the past 20 years than it ever has been before,” said Rachael Camp, the Director, Sponsor Liaison and Workshop co-host.

“There’s something really special about having these films made by our community and our surrounding communities and being played at our community’s cultural arts center in downtown Jackson in the Arts District. It speaks to what can be in Jackson and what we’re ready for,” said David McCall, the Executive Director of The Ned.

LOLO and Hunter Cross will also be performing at the event on Sunday evening.

Tickets for both nights are currently on sale for $10. You can get them here.

