Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s photo contest returns

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Novice and photography experts, it’s your time to shine, as photo contest returns.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Federation, its 9th annual photo contest runs throughout the month of August.

Photo submissions must be of wildlife or places (landscapes) in Tennessee. Interested photographers can submit their work(s) with a suggested $5 donation, or up to 5 photos for $10, or up to 20 photos for a $20 donation. The donations are used to support the Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s mission to protect wildlife, and conservation in Tennessee.

Photos will be judged and the best selections will be used for the official 2024 calendar. The winners will also be displayed on digital platforms to be admired by visitors and outdoor enthusiasts. The People’s Choice winner will be selected through voting beginning September 8.

Photo contest submissions will be accepted between August 1-31. Photo submissions can be entered by clicking here.

For more information on the contest and Tennessee Wildlife Federation, visit the website here.