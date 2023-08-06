Winning Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— Mega Millions winning tickets sold in TN.

According to the Tennessee Lottery, two winning tickets from Friday night’s drawing were purchased in Tennessee.

One winner matched five numbers for one million dollars, and a second player added the Megaplier for an additional dollar to double the winnings to $2 million.

Two other players also matched four out of five numbers to win $10,000 each.

The winning tickets were purchased at the following locations in Tennessee.

$2 million ticket sold at Redi Mart located at 5025 Bobby Hicks Hwy. in Gray (Washington County).

$1 million ticket sold at Quick Mart located at 8081 East Shelby Drive in Memphis.

$10,000 ticket sold at King’s Market located at 1800 Jefferson St. in Nashville.

$10,000 ticket sold at Lebanon Market located at 14866 Lebanon Road in Old Hickory.

The jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing is now at $1.55 billion.

The Tennessee Lottery reminds all players to have fun, but always play responsibly.

The Tennessee Education Lottery has raised more than $7 billion to fund designated education programs in the state.

For more information on the Tennessee Lottery, visit tnlottery.com.

