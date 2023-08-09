Severe Storms Likely Tonight in West Tennessee

We will see some non severe storms and showers move through over the next few hours and then we are expecting a break during the early evening hours. Some gusty storms and possibly some rotating storms are forecast to move in between 10pm-3AM tonight. A tornado or two will be possible. Gusty winds will be likely and impact most of our viewing area. Catch the latest timing and a complete look at the incoming storm threat here.

TONIGHT:

Wednesday was a stormy and long day for us here across the Mid South. A warm front lifted through late in the morning and early afternoon and brought a round of showers and gusty storms with it.

In the late afternoon and evening, the atmosphere will try to recharge and spark up a few individual storms that could pose a large hail threat and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out later this evening.

As the night goes on, the cold front section will pass by ushering a round of straight line wind storms that could last into early Thursday morning. There could be a few quick spin ups in that line as well that could also produce a brief tornado so please stay weather aware overnight and have your ringers up to be alerted to any severe weather that might be heading your way.

Highs on Wednesday reached the mid 80s and it will be quite humid tonight under the warm front. Wednesday night lows will drop down to around 70° by Thursday morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday night. The winds will come out of the south most of the night helping to keep things muggy. Chances for rain on Wednesday night currently sit around 90%.

THURSDAY:

Storms are expected to continue early Thursday morning but should be wrapping up before the sun comes up for most of us. Clouds will decrease into the afternoon and it looks to be a nice evening on Thursday. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s and the winds will come out of the west or northwest behind the front. Thursday night lows will drop down to around 70°. Chances for rain is around 40% before sunrise.

FRIDAY:

Friday is shaping up to be a pretty nice day with rain chances only around 20%. Skies will be partly cloudy and most of us will stay dry. There could be a few late showers but the timing of any showers or storms on Friday is yet to be determined. Highs on Friday will reach the low 90s and it will be a bit humid due to southerly winds in the afternoon drawing up some gulf moisture. Friday night lows will fall down to the low 70s.

THE WEEKEND:

Some showers and storms will be possible this weekend as another system will pass through the Mid South. The timing and strength of the system is something we will be keeping a close eye on as the weekend progresses. Skies in general will be partly cloudy although the sun will peak through at times both days. Highs this weekend will be in the upper to low 90s with Sunday being a little cooler if the front passes early during the day on Sunday. Both weekend nights are forecast to drop down into the upper 60s or low 70s. The winds will change from the southwest to the northwest as the front passes. Chances for rain is 40% on Saturday and 30% on Sunday as of now.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to a little below normal this work week and over the weekend. The rain and storm chances are high Wednesday night and the storms are forecast to be strong and come in a few waves. As of now the severe weather threat is a (3/5) with gusty winds being the main threat. But all severe weather modes will be on the table Wednesday. You need to stay alert to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely for heat and the potential for some isolated storms this week. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

