Back-to-school wrestling fundraiser to be held in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — It is time for the b-town beat down!

Former WWE superstar Santino Marella are coming to Bolivar for a fundraiser for the high school, along with other top stars in wrestling including Bolivar’s own Bam Bam Bundy and DJ Fury!

The event takes place Friday, August 11. There will be a school supply giveaway to students.

VIP meet and greets start at 5:30 p.m. and are $25. Or $90 for a family pack of four tickets.

“Our event is different. When you go to a large pay-per-view or a large TV taping, they’re all great, you have a great time, I encourage you to go. But at our show, you’re going to get up-close and personal. You get to meet the Jimmy Harts, the Santino Marellas, the Danny Dollars face-to-face, one-on-one time. And you don’t get that at the larger shows,” said Danny Dollar, a pro wrestler.

General admission is $15 and $10 for students and teachers with Bolivar school IDs. Kids five and under get in free.

