TBI investigating Officer-Involved shooting in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.—Shooting incident in Chattanooga leads to TBI investigation.

According to a TBI news release, at the request of the 11th Judicial District Attorney General Coty Wamp, special agents are investigating events that lead to a fatal officer-involved shooting Friday night with the Chattanooga Police Department.

Initial investigation reports indicate that around 9:30 p.m. Chattanooga Police Department officers attempted to arrest Roger Heard, Jr.(DOB: 02/07/1989) on outstanding warrants. The incident occurred at 1330 East 3rd Street in Chattanooga.

Preliminary reports indicate that during the arrest attempt, Heard vacated a vehicle and produced a pistol. At that time, multiple officers discharged their service weapons striking Heard. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. During the incident, one officer sustained gunshot wounds and was also transported to an area hospital for treatment and later released.

TBI agents will continue to work independently to determine the events which lead to the shooting. Agents will conduct interviews and collect evidence throughout this investigation. Findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for review and consideration. TBI acts only as fact finders in these cases. The TBI does not release the names of officers involved in these types of cases.

