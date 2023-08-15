Annual festival returns to Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — An annual festival is getting ready to return to a local town.

The Town of Whiteville is preparing to celebrate its third annual Main Street Festival.

It will be held on Saturday, August 26 from noon to 9:30 p.m.

The festival this year features a great lineup of bands, dancers, and other entertainment.

Caleb Minter, who is the featured musician, will perform along with the First Baptist Quartet from Bolivar, Southern Rose, and Brown Baptist Church from Southaven, Mississippi.

There will be food, drinks, rides, prize giveaways, vendors, and a benefit auction for former Fire Chief David Morris.

“By having these festivals it creates a sense of community because people come from Madison County, they come from Shelby County, they come from McNairy County and they come from Fayette County, Haywood County, all the surrounding counties come in there then. And so it does create a sense of community and that’s what we like,” said Whiteville Mayor Gene Bowden.

Admission is free, so you can bring the whole family and enjoy a day of fun in Whiteville.

The Main Street Festival is located in downtown Whiteville at 9144 East Main Street.

