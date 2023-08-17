2nd Annual Casey Jones Village Festival set for October

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Second Annual Casey Jones Village Festival has been announced!

The festival has been set for Saturday, October 14 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., according to a news release.

The release says the festival, which is set to at The Farm behind the Old Country Store, bring local crafts, entertainment and games.

Interested in being a vendor? Just contact Roxanne Lyons at 731-693-4290 or at rlyonsocs@gmail.com.

“A visit to the festival isn’t just about the activities; it’s an invitation to bond, form new friendships and explore the different facets of the village — The Casey Jones Home and Railroad Museum, The Farm, Art in the Village Gallery, and of course, The Old Country Store,” said Brooks Shaw.

The festival will have free admission, according to the news release.

