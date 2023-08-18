Football Friday Night: Week 1 Highlights

It is the first week of football here in West Tennessee!

We have a list of scores and highlights from the games below:

JCM High

Liberty Tech

—————————————————————————————————————————

Milan 28 (Played Thursday)

South Gibson 21

—————————————————————————————————————————

Westview 34 (Played Thursday)

Dresden 40

—————————————————————————————————————————

Jackson Christian School

Northpoint Christian

—————————————————————————————————————————

TCA

Chester Co.

—————————————————————————————————————————

USJ

Peabody

—————————————————————————————————————————

Hardin Co. 48

Memphis BA 12

—————————————————————————————————————————

South Side

Ripley

—————————————————————————————————————————

Dyersburg

Dyer Co.

—————————————————————————————————————————

North Side

Crockett Co.

—————————————————————————————————————————

McKenzie

Huntingdon

—————————————————————————————————————————

Scotts Hill

Lexington

—————————————————————————————————————————

Humboldt

McNairy Central

—————————————————————————————————————————

Haywood

PURE Academy

Tipton-Rosemark 49

Halls 7