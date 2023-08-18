Football Friday Night: Week 1 Highlights
It is the first week of football here in West Tennessee!
We have a list of scores and highlights from the games below:
JCM High
Liberty Tech
—————————————————————————————————————————
Milan 28 (Played Thursday)
South Gibson 21
—————————————————————————————————————————
Westview 34 (Played Thursday)
Dresden 40
—————————————————————————————————————————
Jackson Christian School
Northpoint Christian
—————————————————————————————————————————
TCA
Chester Co.
—————————————————————————————————————————
USJ
Peabody
—————————————————————————————————————————
Hardin Co. 48
Memphis BA 12
—————————————————————————————————————————
South Side
Ripley
—————————————————————————————————————————
Dyersburg
Dyer Co.
—————————————————————————————————————————
North Side
Crockett Co.
—————————————————————————————————————————
McKenzie
Huntingdon
—————————————————————————————————————————
Scotts Hill
Lexington
—————————————————————————————————————————
Humboldt
McNairy Central
—————————————————————————————————————————
Haywood
PURE Academy
Tipton-Rosemark 49
Halls 7