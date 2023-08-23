Ribbon-cutting event event held at Century Farm Winery

JACKSON, Tenn. — A ribbon-cutting event was held at Century Farm Winery, situated in Jackson.





The winery was established by Jo and Carl O’Cain and is presently under the management of Jo’s son, Bart Horton.

This fully operational farm has cultivated a diverse range of horticultural crops since Jo’s family initiated agricultural activities on the land more than 150 years ago.

Originally known as the Spivey Farm, it earned its current name due to its recognition as a “Tennessee Century Farm” by the Center for Historic Preservation.

Farms granted this designation must remain within the same family who has engaged in farming on the original acreage for a minimum of 100 years.

“Obviously more exposure, more fun events that we can host besides just music on the weekends. And then further plans, they want to build satellite locations. It wouldn’t be a whole winery out there, but of course they would have a tasting room,” said Michele Hughey, the Century Farm Event Coordinator.

Century Farm Winery is located at 1548 Lower Brownsville Road.

