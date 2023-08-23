The Place of Jackson aims to provide transitional home for women

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Place of Jackson is a new non-profit and transitional home for women located in Jackson.

The goal of the organization is to fill in the gaps for women who do not meet the criteria of our sisters’ service providers at Scarlet Rope and Aspell Recovery for Women.

The Place of Jackson will offer shelter for women who have nowhere to go, seeking and pleading for guidance for a better way of life, and willing to put in the work.

“We need continued community support and involvement. We need churches, we need individuals. We so desperately need a vehicle to get these women to work, to school, and so we are just hoping that somebody out there will find it in their heart and resources to provide us with one,” said Linda Laney, co-founder of The Place of Jackson.

You can find more information about The Place of Jackson on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Find more local news here.