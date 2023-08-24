Health, wellness kickoff held at Jackson Career and Technology School

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school celebrates health and wellness.





A health and wellness kickoff and celebration for 4th-8th grade students was held Thursday at Jackson Career and Technology School.

The school hosted a pep rally sponsored by BlueCare to engage students in the event.

“The school health clinic opened back up this year here at our school. We had it before COVID and lost it, and through the hard work of some of our people at central office, we waited to hear back. So we wanted to partner with BlueCare to not only promote the school health clinic but also to help our students learn more about health and wellness and being healthy,” said James Walker, the JCT principal.

Walker says all month long, students will learn about different aspects of health and wellness.

