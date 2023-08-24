Local women recognized for giving back

The Community Foundation of West Tennessee and a few of their “100 Women Who Care” Impact Ambassadors announced a new initiative focused on uniting women in our community to give back to nonprofits serving West Tennessee.

100 Women Who Care Jackson was introduced in 2019 by Shelby Mathis and Alli Dumas.

The group presented awards to several nonprofits serving Madison County until the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to rebrand as One Hundred Women Who Care West Tennessee, expand it across the region, and reach more nonprofits, more women, and show just how diverse and awesome our community is,” said Haley Wildridge, the Outreach Associate for the Community Foundation.

100 Women Who Care: West Tennessee is dedicated to uniting women to use the power of collective giving to make an impact in the region by giving back to local nonprofits.

The group offers an opportunity for women to network, learn about nonprofits serving West Tennessee, and get involved in accessible philanthropy.

