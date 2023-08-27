Cruisin’ to one local clinic helps those fighting cancer

JACKSON, Tenn.—Many gathered to show off their hot rods for a good cause.

The Woman’s Clinic in Jackson held their Cruisin’ for Cancer Car Show.







Along with the hot weather, there were plenty of hot rides present at the clinic.

Families and friends were welcomed to showcase their nice cars or to just stop and enjoy the different models showcased.

Visitors had the option of choosing from four food trucks and free waters complimentary of the clinic.

Administrative Assistant Maigan Smith tells us more.

“This is an annual event. This is our second one and last year it completely blew us away, so we knew we had to do it again. We know with the heat this year, we weren’t expecting such a crowd but it actually turned out to be pretty great,” Smith said.

All proceeds raised today will go towards the Woman’s Clinic’s Take Your Girls Night Out Fund, which helps women battling breast cancer.

With the help of others, this money will also help each patient receive up to one thousand dollars.

“The $25 entry fees and $5 admissions and we also have door prizes, you can enter to win and all the money goes towards the fund,” Smith said.

Guest were also provided with entertainment from the Tennessee Blues Brothers, who are always open to to doing concerts that benefit cancer research or raising money for donations to those in need.

She also shared some key advice on how to stay alert for breast cancer.

“The key to breast cancer is to always staying proactive and so here at the Woman’s Clinic we have mammograms and we are fully equipped with physicians who will help you guide you and make sure you’re staying ahead of the game,” Smith said.

The Woman’s Clinic will also hold their “Take Your Girls Night Out 5K” on October 20th to continue to raise funds.

