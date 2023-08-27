Winning TN lottery ticket purchased in Ripley

RIPLEY, Tenn.—One lucky TN player wins jackpot.

According to the Tennessee Lottery, a $240,000 dollar winning ticket was sold to one lucky player in Ripley.

The Tennessee Cash player matched all five numbers, along with the Cash Ball to win the jackpot from the Friday, August 25 drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at BP Food Mart located at 1335 Hwy. 51 North in Ripley.

Tennessee Cash drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The tickets cost $1 per play with an option to purchase a Quick Cash play for an additional $1.

No further information is available until the winnings are claimed.

The Tennessee Lottery has raised more than $7 billion of funding for education programs, including college scholarships and grants.

