50th Tater Town Special begins

GLEASON, Tenn. — The 50th Tater Town Special commenced Monday in downtown Gleason.





At the current event, residents had the opportunity to participate in the Tater Town Block Party, enjoying music, food trucks, games, and costume contests throughout the week.

Included in the upcoming activities are the Tater Town Cruise In, an antique tractor show, the Sweet Potato Bake Off, as well as the 5K run and parade.

“Our goal is to just bring our town together for community fun. That’s what our goal is about. We invite everyone. If you want to come for a good time, you should show up this week because we’re going to have one,” said Jennifer Cook, president of Gleason Gazelles.

For additional information about the upcoming events and their respective dates, please click here.

