Gibson County Fair returns for 168th year

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A popular fair has returned to West Tennessee as the 2023 Gibson County Fair commenced its opening day.





The event promises excitement with offerings suitable for all attendees, including live entertainment, enjoyable carnival rides, a tractor pull, a demolition derby, and numerous other attractions.

This marks the 168th year of the fair, which is scheduled to run until September 2.

The Gibson County Fair’s origins trace back to its establishment through the legislative act of 1855.

This act encouraged every county in Tennessee to organize agricultural fairs in the autumn of each year.

“It’s amazing the response we’re getting out of this Gibson Co. Fair and the support we’re getting. I’d love to have everyone out. It will be $15 to come in to see the rodeo; admission to the fair is free. And I just look forward to seeing everyone out there,” said Scott Smith, owner of Mustard Seed Cattle Co.

This year, the Gibson County Fair will also be honoring Gibson County as the community celebrates its bicentennial.

