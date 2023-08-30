Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County holds open house

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. – A local hospital hosted an open house.









Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County in Huntingdon provides award-winning, compassionate care close to home.

Their medical center delivers quality health care services in internal medicine, family practice, pediatrics, pathology, cardiology, and much more.

Wednesday, the hospital hosted an open house to welcome board certified family nurse practitioner Lori Holladay and Speech-language Pathologist Jessica Tucker.

“I would just tell them we’re really excited that they’re here. We are a big family in Baptist Carroll County. A lot of us have been here for many, many years and we’re excited that they’re part of our family,” said Susan Breeden, the CEO of Baptist Memorial Hospital in Carroll County.

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County, a 70-bed acute care hospital, offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient medical care in a wide variety of specialized areas.

