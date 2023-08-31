School board chairman discusses yearly evaluation of superintendent

JACKSON, Tenn. – Dr. Marlon King, Superintendent of Jackson-Madison County Schools, is being evaluated by the school board.

The school board held a meeting Thursday morning to discuss the superintendent’s performance.

They discussed what they would be focusing on while also taking into consideration some of the areas King wants feedback for.

“Well it’s an evaluation that we complete annually for the superintendent. We cover six topics from strategic planning to board relationship. In this discussion our current superintendent, Dr. Marlon King, is doing an excellent job in all categories. We made comments on some things that he could improve in. That’s what evaluations are for, giving the person who the evaluation is on some ideas on what they need to improve on,” said James Johnson, the School Board Chairman.

Johnson says one of the most important factors in the evaluation is if the school system is maintaining academic excellence. Another important element is how focused King is throughout the year with his plans to move the school system forward.

“In the evaluation, one of the most important things is maintaining academic excellence. The other thing that drives it is our strategic plan, making sure that we stay focused every day, every week, every month throughout the year on strategic planning because that actually moves us forward,” Johnson said.

The board believes that it is not only important to tell King what he needs to improve on, but also highlighting the things he is doing well so that he can build on his successes.

“The importance of this is letting the superintendent know what he needs to work on. Plus, the things he is doing well is also important so he can capitalize on the things we are improving on. We may need to change strategies to maintain even when we are doing well in categories because things change, curriculum changes, employees change, so we have to make adjustments,” Johnson said.

Each board member will fill out their evaluation, and a summary will be presented to King at the next work session.

Johnson also said the test scores from the previous year will be announced soon.

