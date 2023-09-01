33rd annual African Street Fest returns to its birth home

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Society of African American Cultural Awareness is holding their 33rd year of the African Street Festival.







The African Street Festival brings African culture to the Hub City in a unique way.

This year is different because it returns back to the streets of Jackson. This event has African, Caribbean, and soul food.

Plus many vendors from clothes to perfume and of course activities for adults and children, including live entertainment.

This year’s newest performers are local artists.

“All kind of performances all day long, and we have the King Beez ending of the night, now we have local artists like Caritta Cole, Alone Jones and AJe’d,” said Wendy Trice Martin, the President of Society of African American Cultural Awareness.

Vendors filled a great portion of North Hayes with their merchandise.

Maria Dotson spoke about her business.

“Handcrafted jewelry that I make I do custom orders also shea butter mango butter African black soap,” Dotson said.

Food is also an important element of the African Street Festival from traditional African meals to soul food.

Food vendor Andrea Moore shared how her food is significant to the festival.

“My dishes are all soul food dishes so there are a lot about our culture from our greens to our fat back meat,” Moore said.

Make sure you squeeze in time to enjoy this year’s African Street Festival.

There are plenty of vendors, activities, and food options to indulge in.

The event is open to the public and is located at the TR White Sportsplex on North Hays Avenue.

Find more local news here.